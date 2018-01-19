Down, down, down cryptos, as Asian choke tightens

More than 60 percent of the 1450 cryptocurrencies listed on the Coinmarketcap Index saw red numbers on Tuesday evening and Wednesday morning, falling more than 13 percent in total. Bitcoin, Ethereum and Ripple the top three tokens on the index were among those that dropped the most at 18.45%, 14.81% and 39.07% respectively in twenty-four…

This content is for Standard & Premium Digital Subscribers only. Visit the site and log in/register to read.

The post Down, down, down cryptos, as Asian choke tightens appeared first on BusinessDay : News you can trust.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from BusinessDay : News you can trust. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

