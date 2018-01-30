 DOWNLOAD: Elveektor – #SonriseEP | Nigeria Today
DOWNLOAD: Elveektor – #SonriseEP

Posted on Jan 30, 2018 in Music

Elveektor has released a brand new EP, Sonrise. The 8-track EP is proof that the young indigenous rapper will be around for a very long time.

Sonrise EP is a strong punch by ElVeektor which will help accelerate his transition from a featherweight rapper to a heavyweight in Nigeria’s hip-hop scene.

Guest appearances on this fantastic body of work includes: Chidokeyz, Dr Jay, Paragon, Teoh, Grillo and RapDibia with production credits by Syn X, Melvin, Grillo, Nacho and Derrick. All songs mixed and mastered by Spane 5, BiggSounds and Syn X.
