 DP Ruto is not in your class – Miguna told after claiming the DP was politically dead – TUKO.CO.KE | Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

DP Ruto is not in your class – Miguna told after claiming the DP was politically dead – TUKO.CO.KE

Posted on Jan 17, 2018 in World | 0 comments


TUKO.CO.KE

DP Ruto is not in your class – Miguna told after claiming the DP was politically dead
TUKO.CO.KE
Kericho Senator Aaron Cheruiyot knocked former Nairobi gubernatorial candidate Miguna Miguna a peg down after he made a jibe about Deputy President William Ruto's political career. Miguna Miguna mentioned DP Ruto was politically dead, alleging that the

and more »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.