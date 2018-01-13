DPR seals 6 filling stations, enforces N145 per litre in Anambra

fuel The Department of Petroleum Resources (DPR) has sealed off 6 fuel stations in Anambra for allegedly hoarding and selling petrol above the official pump price of N145 per litre. The affected filling stations were located in Awka, the capital city, Onitsha the commercial town and neighbouring Nkpor and Obosi. NAN reports that Premium Motor Spirit (PMS) sold between N220 to N240 per litre in Awka and most parts of Anambra at outlets owned by major and independent marketers.

