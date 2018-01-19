DPR seals five filling stations in Sango-Ota – P.M. News
P.M. News
DPR seals five filling stations in Sango-Ota
P.M. News
The Department of Petroleum Resources (DPR) on Friday sealed up five filling stations in the Sango-Ota area of Ogun for allegedly selling petrol above N145 per litre and under dispensing. Mrs Muinat Bello-Zagi, the Abeokuta Operations Controller of DPR …
