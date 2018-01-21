DR Congo: Several deaths in anti-Kabila protests – BBC News
DR Congo: Several deaths in anti-Kabila protests
At least five people have been killed in widespread protests in the Democratic Republic of Congo, United Nations sources say. Protesters are demanding that President Joseph Kabila – whose expected term of office expired more than a year ago – should …
Five People Dead as Congo Security Forces, Protesters Clash
At Least Five Dead In DR Congo Protest
5 dead, dozens injured as Congo police disperse protests
