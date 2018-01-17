Drama At National Assembly As A PDP Senator Was Prevented From Defecting To APC

The Peoples Democratic Party’s Senator who is representing Ebonyi South constituency at the National Assembly, was stopped from defecting to the ruling All Progressive Part, APC in the most dramatic fashion today.

The drama occurred in the National Assembly during today’s plenary session after a senator representing Ebonyi South, Sonni Ogbuoji, was stopped from defecting to the All Progressives Congress (APC) on Wednesday.

According to TheCable, while speaking on the floor of the senate, Ogbuoji cited problems in the PDP, both in his state and at the national level, as the reason why he wanted to leave the party.

But he was cut short by his colleagues in the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) midway into his defection speech. Ogbuoji then changed his mind after a 15-minute consultation with the PDP senators.