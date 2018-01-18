Drogba opens first school in Ivory Coast – Vanguard
Vanguard
Drogba opens first school in Ivory Coast
Ivorian footballer Didier Drogba has given back to his country by opening a school that will help no fewer than 350 children in the rural cocoa growing community of Pokou-Kouamekro to gain quality education. Didier Drogba. Pupils of the Didier Drogba …
