Drogba to George Weah “I Won’t Join Politics, ‘ve Got My Plan”

Ivorian Ex-international, Didier Drogba has said his future is not in politics and the possibility of joining government despite George Weah’s appeal is not visible.

The former Chelsea ace turned down calls by the Liberian counterpart to join in salvaging Ivorian politics from the hands of oppressive leadership.

Drogba insisted he would not follow the footsteps of the Liberia’s president-elect, George Weah, who won elections late last year.

“He has been a big brother also for a long time and what he has done today shows that in the labor force, with perseverance, we can achieve our objectives and to realize our dreams for the good of the community.

“It’s not necessarily the case that all footballers will [now] want to become president. George [Weah] has opened the way for him to make an impact in his own way, and others can make an impact on their communities in other ways,” he said as reported in an online post.

Weah, ex-Liberia international and three-time African Player of the Year, Ballon d’Or and Fifa Player of the Year award winner was overwhelmingly voted Liberia president last month after winning a re-run election.

The former Liberian skipper won the first round of the October 2017 vote but failed to secure an outright win which led to a re-run.

The run-off between him and outgoing vice president Joseph Boakai eventually delivered the seat for the former AC Milan, Paris Saint Germain, Chelsea, and Manchester City striker.

Weah will be sworn in as 25th Liberia president on Sunday.

Succinct to not that Drogba has been part of community development in his country with the latest being a massive investment in education sector as the footballer built a gigantic school in Ivory Coast.

