#DroneCrashmas: Massive Spike In Drone Crashes Since Christmas [Video]

Posted on Jan 11, 2018

How’s that new DJI Spark you got over Christmas looking? Still flying?

Every year since 2015, #dronecrashmas lights up on Twitter as people share their horrifying drone stories.

From becoming entangled in hair, to getting lost in rivers and stuck in very tall trees, it generally doesn’t take long for newly gifted drones to become grounded forever.

Sometimes, a mere five minutes.

Some of the tales are hilarious, and here are just a few collected by TIME:

There were, of course, some hair disasters, too:

Eina.

Then there’s this beauty:

But it’s not only newbies who crash their drones.

Throughout the year, people and their drones find themselves in ridiculous scenarios. Here’s a collection from last year alone:

Once it’s there, a repair that goes something like what’s happening below will go down:

Boom. Happy flying, drone people.

[source:time]

