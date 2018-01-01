Drop The Idea Of Betting This 2017, Don’t Take It To 2018 – Bettor Advises Betters

I have always know that nothing good can come out of betting. The betting system is designed to make the owners rich and not the bettors. People cannot understand this because the share idea that you can win a million buck with just N10,000 is making people crazy.

Is not easy to give up betting believe me because betting is another form of addiction. Truth is, casinos this days will attract you with offers and even give you a line of credit to use for your betting even if you don’t have money. You can be indebted to this people to the tune of $80,000.

You can’t win the system guys and betting on Nairabet, Merrybet, Bet9ja, Naijabet, Lovingbet, Surebet247, Supabets, 1960bet, Betwin9ja, Accessbet, Lionsbet, 9japredict, Sportybet, Skybetnaija, 9jadollarbet, Parknbet, Winnersgoldenbet, Bet365naija, Championsbet, Saharabet, Marsleisure, 360bet, Superiorbet, UBCbet, Nairastake, Betdey, Betwaynaija, R & S Bet, Naijagaming, Megabet, Bigmoneybet, Naija4win, 1xbet9ja, Betmedia, Powerbet, Collabobet, Yangabet, Ebonybet, Fortunebetng, Globalbet, Betwazobia, Betfada, Billionairebet, Lokabet, Megastarbet, Betway, Betabet2000, Rookiebet, Bonanzawin, Waserebet, Zenithbet, Wescobet, Kwikbet, Doxxbet, Nairapowerbet, Ecobet, Gogame, Emeraldbet or whatever they call themselves, will not make you a millionaire rather it will impoverish your brain and make you a captive of your own mystery.

I curled this out from Nairalnd and its the account of a bettor and his is advising you prospective victims of betting to desist from it. read below…

Hi pep,





I discovered, there is no gain in patronizing all these betting companies as they gain while you lose heavily. This year alone, I look back, and I recounted how much I have lost on betting alone this year. I think, is high time , one drop the idea.





Again, I haven’t seen any bettors that made millions from betting to build houses or buy cars. Betting is like throwing one hard earned money into the lagoon.





What do you think people, betting i a vain and a waste of time.





To before warned is before armed….





Someone seconded his post and said;

God bless u bro, u just said my mind,i opened my bet history in all my accounts,i have lost a total of 401,532.51 only ds year alone

and won 97,342.29.





Am so done with those bastards.





Another person even shared his per slips and warned that nothing good can come out of betting. He shared this;





Your case in better, I lost over 40k in virtual and bet9ja, the only amount I won 5200, I frustrate, I kukuma throw the entire 5k2 on betting, the entire tin fiam inside sea, the amount have lost this year alone if not close to 1 milla, make God forgive us bettor.





See slip below…







