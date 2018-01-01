Drug Abuse: Pharmacists Council Constitutes Codeine Control Group
The Pharmacists Council of Nigeria (PCN ) says it will constitute Codeine Control and Other Related Matters Working Group (CCRWG) to sensitise the public on the dangers inherent in codeine consumption. Mr Elijah Mohammed, Registrar of the Council disclosed this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Sunday in Abuja. NAN…
The post Drug Abuse: Pharmacists Council Constitutes Codeine Control Group appeared first on The Herald Nigeria Newspaper.
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!