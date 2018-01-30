 DSCYA commends youths for peaceful conduct in 2017 | Nigeria Today
DSCYA commends youths for peaceful conduct in 2017

Posted on Jan 30, 2018

By Tare Youdeowei

The recently established Delta State Community Youths Association, DSCYA, has been inaugurated.

Speaking after the inauguration in Asaba, President-General of the association, Mr Ifeanyi Eboigbe, commended youths in the state for their peaceful conduct in 2017.

“There is no place like home. Some of the countries our youths travel to are not better than Nigeria. Nonetheless, I commend the youths in the state for being peaceful and law abiding in the year 2017, which helped  investment and grew the state’s economy,” Eboigbe said.

Also speaking, the Director-General, DSCYA, Mr Innocent Esewezie, stressed the need for youths to prepare themselves for leadership, adding:  “Shun violence, cultism, kidnapping, prostitution and other social vices that can truncate your future. Spend time improving yourselves and preparing for tomorrow’s leadership roles.

“The association will soon begin a tour of the state to sensitize youths on the need to be supportive of government and respect constituted authorities for the overall good of all.”

 

