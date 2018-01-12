 DSS reacts to reports of El-Zakzaky’s death | Nigeria Today
DSS reacts to reports of El-Zakzaky’s death

Posted on Jan 12, 2018 in News | 0 comments

The Department of State Service, DSS, has insisted that the leader of the Islamic Movement in Nigeria, IMN, also known as Shiites, Ibrahim El-Zakzaky, is alive and in good health. Rumours of worsening health condition and death of the Shiites leader emerged during the week but the DSS gave clarification on El-Zakzaky’s health yesterday insisting […]

