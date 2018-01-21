DSS report says Fulani Herdsmen, ISIS, Government-Sponsored Militia Operating in Benue & Other States
Security service organizations including the Department of State Services (DSS) have identified an Islamic State in West Africa (ISWA) network operating within some North Central and South-South sections of the country. The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that this information is contained in a security report submitted to President Muhammadu Buhari recently by the […]
The post DSS report says Fulani Herdsmen, ISIS, Government-Sponsored Militia Operating in Benue & Other States appeared first on BellaNaija.
