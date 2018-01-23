 Duchess of Cambridge Launches New Mental Health Programme for Schools | Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Duchess of Cambridge Launches New Mental Health Programme for Schools

Posted on Jan 23, 2018 in News | 0 comments

The Duchess of Cambridge is continuing her work of boosting mental health in young people by launching a new school programme. She visited Roe Green Junior School in North-West London on January 23, 2018 in London, England to launch a programme that supports children’s mental health at school. For the outing she looked gorgeous in a […]

The post Duchess of Cambridge Launches New Mental Health Programme for Schools appeared first on BellaNaija.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from BellaNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.