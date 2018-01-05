Durumi IDPs plead to return home – Guardian (blog)



Guardian (blog) Durumi IDPs plead to return home

Guardian (blog)

Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) living in Durumi, Abuja on Friday called on relevant authorities to hasten their relocation back to their communities. The IDPs told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) that they had been faced with untold hardship …



and more »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

