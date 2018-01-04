Equatorial Guinea says attempted ‘coup’ thwarted – Aljazeera.com
|
Aljazeera.com
|
Equatorial Guinea says attempted 'coup' thwarted
Aljazeera.com
The West African nation of Equatorial Guinea says it thwarted an attempted "coup" in late December against the government of Teodoro Obiang Nguema Mbasogo, Africa's longest-serving leader. The government accused at least 30 armed mercenaries from Chad …
Clashes in Equatorial Guinea after thwarted coup
Equatorial Guinea thwarts military coup – reports
E Guinea troops shoot dead 'mercenary' in clashes: state TV
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!