 Equatorial Guinea says attempted ‘coup’ thwarted – Aljazeera.com | Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Equatorial Guinea says attempted ‘coup’ thwarted – Aljazeera.com

Posted on Jan 4, 2018 in Africa | 0 comments


Aljazeera.com

Equatorial Guinea says attempted 'coup' thwarted
Aljazeera.com
The West African nation of Equatorial Guinea says it thwarted an attempted "coup" in late December against the government of Teodoro Obiang Nguema Mbasogo, Africa's longest-serving leader. The government accused at least 30 armed mercenaries from Chad
Clashes in Equatorial Guinea after thwarted coupBusiness Day
Equatorial Guinea thwarts military coup – reportsCitizen
E Guinea troops shoot dead 'mercenary' in clashes: state TVNews24
Capital FM Kenya –Xinhua –The Times –The Star, Kenya
all 13 news articles »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.