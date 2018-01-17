E-payment transactions up 32.5% to N83.1trn in 2017
The total value of electronic payment (e-payment) transactions carried out by Nigerians in 2017 using various electronic channels increased by 32.5 percent to N83.1 trillion, from N62.7 trillion recorded in 2016. Data released by Nigeria Inter-Bank Settlement System Instant Payment (NIBSS) citing Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), showed that the volume of transactions across…
The post E-payment transactions up 32.5% to N83.1trn in 2017 appeared first on BusinessDay : News you can trust.
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from BusinessDay : News you can trust. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!