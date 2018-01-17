 E-payment transactions up 32.5% to N83.1trn in 2017 | Nigeria Today
E-payment transactions up 32.5% to N83.1trn in 2017

Posted on Jan 17, 2018 in Technology | 0 comments

The total value of electronic payment (e-payment) transactions carried out by Nigerians in 2017 using various electronic channels increased by 32.5 percent to N83.1 trillion, from N62.7 trillion recorded in 2016.   Data released by Nigeria Inter-Bank Settlement System Instant Payment (NIBSS) citing Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), showed that the volume of transactions across…

E-payment transactions up 32.5% to N83.1trn in 2017

