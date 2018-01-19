Eagles beat Libya, soar to four points

Nigeria threw one leg into the quarter –finals of the on –going 5th African Nations Championship in Libya after Sunday Faleye’s 79th minute goal separated them from 2014 champions Libya in Tangiers.

Both teams fought a fierce and tactical battle on the turf of the Stade Ibn Batouta, but Nigeria, bronze medallists at the 2014 finals in South Africa, created more chances but just could not put them away, as happened against Rwanda in their opening match at the same venue on Monday.

There were very few notable moments in the first half, with both teams tackling each other hard at the vital areas, and the Eagles, who needed a win more having drawn their opener against the Amavubi, showing greater zest.

But the first remarkable moment only came in the 55th minute, when Faleye, operating from the left wing, sent an inviting cross into the vital area, but Emeka Ogbuh’s header did not trouble Libya’s goal –tender.

Six minutes later, Mustapha Ibrahim came in for the battling but largely ineffective Anthony Okpotu, and Ekundayo Ojo also for Ifeanyi Ifeanyi 14 minutes later.

In the 79th minute, Faleye slammed home from an Osas Okoro’s corner kick, taking the Super Eagles to four points and ahead of the Libyans.

Faleye was good for a brace only three minutes later, as Nigeria broke down the middle, but substitute Ibrahim’s pass was cut out by the Libyan defence.

The Eagles will now head to the city of Agadir, where they play debutants Equatorial Guinea on Tuesday.

The post Eagles beat Libya, soar to four points appeared first on BusinessDay : News you can trust.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from BusinessDay : News you can trust. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

