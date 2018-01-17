Eagles will qualify – NFF

General Secretary of the Nigeria Football Federation, NFF, Dr. Mohammed Sanusi said while reaction the Super Eagles barren draw against the Amavubi of Rwanda in the ongoing CHAN 2018 in Morocco that Nigerians have no need to fear as everything would be done for the team to qualify from the group that also has Libya […]

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

