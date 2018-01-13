 Early voting: Low voter turnout recorded in Anambra Central re-run poll | Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Early voting: Low voter turnout recorded in Anambra Central re-run poll

Posted on Jan 13, 2018 in Politics | 0 comments

Low voter turnout characterised early voting in the Anambra Central Senatorial District re-run election organised by the INEC. Correspondents of the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) who visited voting centres in Awka South, Awka North, Dunukofia, Njikoka, Idemili North, Idemili South and Anaocha Local Government Areas report that electoral officials were at the polling units […]

The post Early voting: Low voter turnout recorded in Anambra Central re-run poll appeared first on The Herald Nigeria Newspaper.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.