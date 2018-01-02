Ebonyi 2019: ‘I’m ready for war’ – Gov. Umahi
Governor of Ebonyi State, David Umahi has said he is ready for the political intrigues that will herald the battle for elective position in the state ahead of the 2019 general elections. He said this on Monday while vowing to ensure the re-election of the state and federal lawmakers from Afikpo North and Ezza South […]
Ebonyi 2019: ‘I’m ready for war’ – Gov. Umahi
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!