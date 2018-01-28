Ebonyi sacks six neighborhood watch members

Ebonyi state government has sacked six of the Neighbourhood security watch members and suspended salaries of 10 others for incompetence and negligence of duty.

Governor Umahi had last year constituted special security group identified as Neighbourhood Security Watch(NSW) to tackle crimes in the state.

But the government said some of the members have not performed and therefore sacked six of the members and suspended salaries of eleven

others.

Senior Special Adviser to Governor Dave Umahi, Dr. Kenneth Ugbala who announced this in a meeting with the security members said the state

government will not fold its hands and watch evil prevail in the state.

He said as part of measures to tackle crimes, the Neighbouhood security watch and vigilante groups will be repositioned for optimal performance.

Ugbala also ordered for immediate demobilization of all the sacked members while those whose salaries were suspended will remain on probation.

According to him, in order to ensure regular monitoring of the members, a 3-man committee headed by a retired police officer has been

constituted.

“We have sacked five neighborhood watch for non-performance and 10 neighbourhood watch will not get salaries from this January which simply means they are under probation and if they did not improve from the month of February, we will drop them and reconstitute the DISCOs they are from and their local governments”, he said.

