 Ebonyi sacks six neighborhood watch members | Nigeria Today
Ebonyi sacks six neighborhood watch members

Posted on Jan 28, 2018

Ebonyi Governor Dave Umahi

Ebonyi state government has sacked six of the Neighbourhood security watch members and suspended salaries of 10 others for incompetence and negligence of duty.

Governor Umahi had last year constituted special security group identified as Neighbourhood Security Watch(NSW) to tackle crimes in the state.

But the government said some of the members have not performed and therefore sacked six of the members and suspended salaries of  eleven
others.

Senior Special Adviser to Governor Dave Umahi, Dr. Kenneth Ugbala who announced this in a meeting with the security members said the  state
government will not fold its hands and watch evil prevail  in the state.

He said as part of measures to tackle crimes, the Neighbouhood security watch and vigilante groups  will be repositioned for optimal performance.

Ugbala also ordered for  immediate demobilization of all the sacked members while those whose salaries  were suspended will remain on probation.

According to him, in order to ensure regular monitoring of the members, a 3-man committee headed by a retired police officer has been
constituted.

“We have sacked five neighborhood watch for non-performance and 10 neighbourhood watch will not get salaries from this January which simply means they are under probation and if they did not improve from the month of February, we will drop them and reconstitute the DISCOs they are from and their local governments”, he said.

This post was syndicated from The Nation Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

