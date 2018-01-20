Echiejile Clocks 30, Grateful to God Despite Challenges

Super Eagles defender Elderson Echiejile who clocked 30 Saturday, says he is grateful to God despite challenges he has had to face off and on the pitch in the course of his 30 year sojourn on earth.

The Sivasspor of Turkey back man who pitched tent with the side last year after back to back loan deals from former parent club Monaco, described his challenges as ups and downs of life but remained grateful that he continues to forge ahead in good health.

“So grateful to God Almighty for all despite the ups and downs, I still remain grateful as today I become a year older” he dished out on his Twitter and Instagram handles. The Nigeria Football Federation was among those who paid tribute to the former Rennes and Bendel Insurance ace.

Aside from wishing him greater heights in his career, the Glass House thanked him for making the country proud.

“Happy birthday to you. Wishing you greater Heights in your career. Thank you for making us proud. Love you plenty” it submitted.

Echiejile who is hoping that Super Eagles fly high in Russia, had earlier expressed excitement at the draw which pitched Nigeria against Argentina, Croatia and Iceland. He however noted that achieving set goal will not be without challenges which can be overcome with hardwork and adequate preparation.

“Excited about our group. The Journey wouldn’t be without challenges but with hardwork, preparation and focus we will do our thing #WorldcupDraw #WorldCup2018 #SoarSuperEagles #ProudlyNigerian’ he had said shortly after the draw in Russia.

Adequate preparation as envisage by Elderson some say may be considered underway with planned friendly matches between Nigeria and Poland, England, Serbia, Democratic Republic of Congo, Czech Republic and a yet to be named South American country before heading for the World Cup.

The former Under 20 ace, who made his senior debut in 2009, has since made over 60 appearances for the Super Eagles with three goals to his credit.

