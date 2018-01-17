Ecobank raises platinum card holders’ daily spend to $15000 – The Nation Newspaper
|
THISDAY Newspapers
|
Ecobank raises platinum card holders' daily spend to $15000
The Nation Newspaper
Ecobank Nigeria premier customers with platinum credit cards can spend up to $15,000.00 daily when abroad, the bank has said. The lender said it has also increased the maximum daily limit of its naira debit cards abroad, depending on the type of card …
Ecobank Raises International Spend Limits on Naira Cards
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!