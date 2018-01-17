 Ecobank raises platinum card holders’ daily spend to $15000 – The Nation Newspaper | Nigeria Today
Ecobank raises platinum card holders’ daily spend to $15000 – The Nation Newspaper

Posted on Jan 17, 2018


Ecobank raises platinum card holders' daily spend to $15000
Ecobank Nigeria premier customers with platinum credit cards can spend up to $15,000.00 daily when abroad, the bank has said. The lender said it has also increased the maximum daily limit of its naira debit cards abroad, depending on the type of card
