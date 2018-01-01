ED declares 2018 year of the people . . . promises to create peaceful, political and socio-economic environment – The Herald
The Herald
ED declares 2018 year of the people . . . promises to create peaceful, political and socio-economic environment
The Herald
President Mnangagwa yesterday declared 2018 as the year for all Zimbabweans, saying his administration will work tirelessly to create a peaceful and stable political and socio economic environment that will ensure the nation's prosperity. In his New …
