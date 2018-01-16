Ed Sheeran, Dua Lipa Lead 2018 Brit Award Nominations | See Full List
The nominees for the 2018 Brit Awards were announced on Saturday, January 13, with Dua Lipa and Ed Sheeran receiving several nominations each.
While Lipa is up for five awards – British breakthrough artist, British female solo artist, British album of the year, British single and British artist video of the year – Sheeran is nominated for four – British male solo artist, British album of the year, British single and British artist video of the year
Lipa is also among four artists whose first full-length studio albums have been nominated. Grime star Stormzy, singer Rag’N’Bone Man and rapper, J Hus, join her and Sheeran for the best album prize.
In the solo male category, Sheeran faces former Oasis frontman Liam Gallagher, Stormzy, London rapper Loyle Carner and Rag’N’Bone Man.
The 2018 Brit Awards will be held Feb. 21 at London’s O2 Arena.
Here are the nominees below:
British male solo artist
- Ed Sheeran
- Liam Gallagher
- Loyle Carner
- Rag ‘N’ Bone Man
- Stormzy
British female solo artist
- Dua Lipa
- Jessie Ware
- Kate Tempest
- Laura Marling
- Paloma Faith
British group
- Gorillaz
- London Grammar
- Royal Blood
- Wolf Alice
- The xx
British breakthrough act
- Dave
- Dua Lipa
- J Hus
- Loyle Carner
- Sampha
Critics’ choice
- Jorja Smith – winner
- Stefflon Don
- Mabel
British single
- Calvin Harris ft Pharrell / Katy Perry / Big Sean – Feels
- Clean Bandit ft Zara Larsson – Symphony
- Dua Lipa – New Rules
- Ed Sheeran – Shape of You
- J Hus – Did You See
- Jax Jones ft Raye – You Don’t Know Me
- Jonas Blue ft William Singe – Mama
- Liam Payne ft Quavo – Strip That Down
- Little Mix – Touch
- Rag ‘N’ Bone Man – Human
British album of the year
- Dua Lipa – Dua Lipa
- Ed Sheeran – Divide
- J Hus – Common Sense
- Rag ‘N’ Bone Man – Human
- Stormzy – Gang Signs & Prayer
British artist video of the year
- Anne-Marie – Ciao Adios
- Calvin Harris ft Pharrell / Katy Perry / Big Sean – Feels
- Clean Bandit ft Zara Larsson – Symphony
- Dua Lipa – New Rules
- Ed Sheeran – Shape of you
- Harry Styles – Sign of the Times
- Jax Jones ft Raye – You Don’t Know Me
- Liam Payne ft Quavo – Strip That Down
- Little Mix – Touch
- ZAYN and Taylor Swift – I Don’t Wanna Live Forever
International male solo artist
- Beck
- Childish Gambino
- DJ Khaled
- Drake
- Kendrick Lamar
International female solo artist
- Alicia Keys
- Bjork
- Lorde
- Pink
- Taylor Swift
International group
- Arcade Fire
- Foo Fighters
- Haim
- The Killers
- LCD Soundsystem
The post Ed Sheeran, Dua Lipa Lead 2018 Brit Award Nominations | See Full List appeared first on 360Nobs.com.
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from 360Nobs.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!