 Eden Hazard may need Chelsea move to improve, says Leicester boss Claude Puel – SkySports | Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Eden Hazard may need Chelsea move to improve, says Leicester boss Claude Puel – SkySports

Posted on Jan 13, 2018 in Sports | 0 comments


SkySports

Eden Hazard may need Chelsea move to improve, says Leicester boss Claude Puel
SkySports
Leicester boss Claude Puel has hinted Eden Hazard may require leaving Chelsea to become the best player in the world. The Foxes chief gave Hazard his professional debut when he was a 16-year-old at Lille in 2007. Hazard has starred for Chelsea since
Weekend Premier League team newsIrish Times
Leicester City vs. Chelsea odds: Premier League picks from proven computer modelCBSSports.com
Snapped: Alvaro Morata, Marcos Alonso and co in Chelsea training before Leicester clashDaily Star
The Guardian –Sports Illustrated –Telegraph.co.uk –Foxes of Leicester
all 147 news articles »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Sports - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.