Eden Hazard may need Chelsea move to improve, says Leicester boss Claude Puel – SkySports
|
SkySports
|
Eden Hazard may need Chelsea move to improve, says Leicester boss Claude Puel
SkySports
Leicester boss Claude Puel has hinted Eden Hazard may require leaving Chelsea to become the best player in the world. The Foxes chief gave Hazard his professional debut when he was a 16-year-old at Lille in 2007. Hazard has starred for Chelsea since …
Weekend Premier League team news
Leicester City vs. Chelsea odds: Premier League picks from proven computer model
Snapped: Alvaro Morata, Marcos Alonso and co in Chelsea training before Leicester clash
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Sports - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!