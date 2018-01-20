Edo agog as APC receives PDP Reps member, ex-PDP Guber aspirant, followers – Vanguard
|
Vanguard
|
Edo agog as APC receives PDP Reps member, ex-PDP Guber aspirant, followers
Vanguard
The Edo State Chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) dealt a big blow to the camp of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the state on Friday, with the decamping of major PDP heavyweights, including Member representing Egor/Ikpoba Okha Federal …
Edo council poll: Ex-council chairmen not disqualified, APC says
I'm Humbled By Your Accomplishments, Oshiomhole Tells Obaseki
Factional PDP Guber Candidate, Rep Member, Others Defect to APC in Edo
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!