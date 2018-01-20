 Edo agog as APC receives PDP Reps member, ex-PDP Guber aspirant, followers – Vanguard | Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Edo agog as APC receives PDP Reps member, ex-PDP Guber aspirant, followers – Vanguard

Posted on Jan 20, 2018 in Africa | 0 comments


Vanguard

Edo agog as APC receives PDP Reps member, ex-PDP Guber aspirant, followers
Vanguard
The Edo State Chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) dealt a big blow to the camp of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the state on Friday, with the decamping of major PDP heavyweights, including Member representing Egor/Ikpoba Okha Federal
Edo council poll: Ex-council chairmen not disqualified, APC saysThe Punch
I'm Humbled By Your Accomplishments, Oshiomhole Tells ObasekiLeadership Newspapers
Factional PDP Guber Candidate, Rep Member, Others Defect to APC in EdoThe Streetjournal
Independent Newspapers Limited
all 6 news articles »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.