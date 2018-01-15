 Edo APC chieftain urges aging politicians to train younger ones for continuity | Nigeria Today
Edo APC chieftain urges aging politicians to train younger ones for continuity

Jethro Ibileke/Benin A chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Edo State chapter, Mr. Denis Idahosa, has charged aging politicians to train young people to enable them take up the mantle of leadership, in order to ensure continuity of democracy. Idahosa made the call on Sunday, when he led hundreds of the party members on a condolence visit to the family of late Pa David Ogbomo, who passed on recently at the age of 96, a leader of the APC in Ovia South-West local government area of the State.

