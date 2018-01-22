 Edo APC to hold LG primaries Jan 24 – Vanguard | Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Edo APC to hold LG primaries Jan 24 – Vanguard

Posted on Jan 22, 2018 in Africa | 0 comments


The Punch

Edo APC to hold LG primaries Jan 24
Vanguard
BENIN—AHEAD of the March 3, 2018 local government elections in Edo State, All Progressives Congress, APC, has fixed January 24, 2018 for its primaries to elect candidates that will fly the flag of the party in the elections. APC. Meanwhile, the party
2019: Delta replies Oshiomhole, says APC brought hardshipThe Punch
Edo LG poll: APC aspirants seeks popular participationGuardian (blog)
JUST IN: Edo APC postpones party primaries, fixes new dateTheNewsGuru

all 4 news articles »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.