Edo Civil Society to PDP: Disrupt council polls, face people’s wrath

Following media reports that the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, in Edo State is plotting to disrupt the forthcoming local government election, a coalition of civil society groups led by Concerned Citizens of Edo State, CCES, has warned the PDP not to test the will and might of Edo people by destabilising the electoral process that […]

