 Edo Government claims Governor Obaseki was attacked by Militia allegedly sponsored by BUA Boss Yusuf Binji | Nigeria Today
Edo Government claims Governor Obaseki was attacked by Militia allegedly sponsored by BUA Boss Yusuf Binji

Posted on Jan 5, 2018 in News | 0 comments

The Edo State government has said that Governor Godwin Obaseki was attacked in the state when he went to a mining site. Obaseki had led state officials and security agencies to the mining site of which BUA Group and Dangote Cement are in court for over ownership. The state government termed the move a “clamp […]

The post Edo Government claims Governor Obaseki was attacked by Militia allegedly sponsored by BUA Boss Yusuf Binji appeared first on BellaNaija.

