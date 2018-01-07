Edo Govt launches emblem appeal fund, sets to mark 2018 Armed Forces Remembrance Day

The Edo State Government has disclosed plans to mark the 2018 Armed Forces Remembrance Day Celebrations starting from Wednesday, January 10.

Commissioner for Youth and Special Duties, Hon, Mika Amanokha disclosed this in a statement in Benin City, the Edo State capital.

The line-up of events, according to him, include launching of Emblem Appeal Fund at Urhokpota Hall, Oba Ovonramwen Square, Benin City, among others.

He said, “The general public is notified that as part of activities marking the 2018 Armed Forces Remembrance Day celebration, the following events have been scheduled.

“On Wednesday, January 10, is the launching of the Emblem Appeal Fund at Urhokpota Hall, Oba Ovonramwen Square, Benin City at 2pm.

“On Friday, January 12, there will be a Jumat Service at 1pm at Benin Central Mosque, 134, Igun Street. There will also be a church service at St.Peter’s Anglican Church, 115, Lagos Street, Benin City at 10:00am.”

He added that the programmes will end on Monday, 15 January at the Museum Ground.

The Armed Forces Remembrance Day is a day for honouring the dead and living heroes in the Armed Forces, who continue to sacrifice their life in defending the territorial integrity of the country and ensuring peace.

