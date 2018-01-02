 Edo Govt. okays 300 schools for New skills-based curriculum – Vanguard | Nigeria Today
Edo Govt. okays 300 schools for New skills-based curriculum – Vanguard

Vanguard

Edo Govt. okays 300 schools for New skills-based curriculum
Three hundred schools in the basic education sub-sector have been selected for the implementation of the Edo State's new skills-oriented curriculum that will leverage on Information and Communication Technology (ICT). The Governor of Edo State, Mr
This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News.

