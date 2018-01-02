Edo LG Poll: Aspirants Urge Politicians To Shun Self Serving Tendencies
Ahead of the election into local government areas of Edo State, one of the aspirants jostling for the Chairmanship seat of Oredo local government area, Comrade Curtis Ugbo, has urged politicians seeking public office to see it as a call to impact on the lives of the masses rather than for self serving and aggrandizement. The […]
The post Edo LG Poll: Aspirants Urge Politicians To Shun Self Serving Tendencies appeared first on Leadership Nigeria Newspapers.
