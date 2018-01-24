Edo NDLEA Uncovers N20m Worth Of Indian Hemp In Warehouse

The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) has discovered a large quantity of the harvested dried weeds suspected to be cannabis sativa in a warehouse in Ugbubezi Forest, Owan West Local Government Area of Edo. The Edo State Commander of the NDLEA, Mr Buba Wakawa, made this known in a statement issued in Benin on […]

The post Edo NDLEA Uncovers N20m Worth Of Indian Hemp In Warehouse appeared first on Leadership Nigeria Newspapers.

