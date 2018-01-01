Edo receives 1800 Libyan returnees in 44 days – The Punch
Edo receives 1800 Libyan returnees in 44 days
THE Edo State Government has received no fewer than 1,800 returnees who were repatriated from Libya amidst growing concerns over modern-day slavery in the North African country. The returnees were among thousands of other Nigerians airlifted by the …
