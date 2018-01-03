EFCC Arrests DG, Seven Others Over N279m Fraud In FG Agency

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has interrogated eight top officials of the Nigeria Hydrological Service Agency (NHSA) over allegations of conspiracy, abuse of office and diversion of public funds to the tune of N279 million. The alleged graft was said to have been reported to the EFCC through an anonymous whistle blower. Top on…

The post EFCC Arrests DG, Seven Others Over N279m Fraud In FG Agency appeared first on The Herald Nigeria Newspaper.

