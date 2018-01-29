EFCC Detains 2019 PDP Gubernatorial Candidate In Gombe.

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has detained a Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) 2019 gubernatorial hopeful in Gombe State, Alhaji Bala Bello Tinka, LEADERSHIP gathered on Monday morning. Tinka, believed to be a close associate of Governor Ibrahim Hassan Dankwambo is considered to be among the top notchers vying for the governorship ticket under […]

The post EFCC Detains 2019 PDP Gubernatorial Candidate In Gombe. appeared first on Leadership Nigeria Newspapers.

