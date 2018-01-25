EFCC detains ex-SGF Lawal after eight-hour grilling

After an eight-hour grilling, former Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF) Babachir David Lawal was detained yesterday by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

Lawal’s interrogation by a team of detectives is expected to continue today.

He is being investigated over a N200million contract awarded to a company, Global Vision Limited, which is linked to him.

The contract was awarded by the Presidential Initiative for the North East (PINE) for clearing of “invasive plant species” (weeds) in Yobe State

A presidential panel headed by Vice President Yemi Osinbajo found Lawal guilty of infractions in the award of the contract.

The panel recommended further probe of some of the activities of PINE.

The ex-SGF was removed from office in connection with the matter..

Lawal arrived at the EFCC headquarters at about 11am following an invitation. He wore a Safari suit with a pair of black sandals.

After the interrogation, the EFCC opted to detain him so as to continue with the interrogation today.

A source, who spoke in confidence said: “Following the receipt of the report of the committee headed by the Vice President, it was important to interact with the ex-SGF.

“Upon arrival, he met with a panel of investigators who had done preliminary work on the report. Lawal was asked to make a statement and explain his role in the activities of PINE.

“In view of the volume of issues he needs to clarify, it was more expedient to detain him till he is able to complete the first phase of the ongoing interrogation.”

The source added: “We are looking into the accounts of the company implicated in the contract and Lawal’s.

“Some other officers of PINE are already under probe and some assets have been seized from them.

The Acting Head of Media and Publicity of EFCC, Mr. Sammin Ammadin confirmed the detention of the ex-SGF at about 7.45pm yesterday.

“He is with us to respond to a few issues,” he said.

