EFCC docks bureau de change operator over N7.3m fraud – Daily Trust



Daily Trust EFCC docks bureau de change operator over N7.3m fraud

Daily Trust

A bureau de change operator has been arraigned by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) over allegations bordering on fraud. The defendant, Baba Abba, was docked on a two-count charge before an FCT High Court in Wuse for allegedly …



and more »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

