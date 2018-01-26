EFCC freezes ex-SGF Babachir Lawal’s accounts

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has frozen the bank accounts of former Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF) Babachir Lawal. Recall that the ex-SGF was on Wednesday detained by EFCC. An EFCC source who spoke to Punch said both the personal account of Lawal, and the account of Rholavision Engineering Limited, […]

