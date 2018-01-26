EFCC freezes Lawal’s accounts, to invite ex-SGF’s associates

As part of investigations into the immediate past Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Mr. Babachir Lawal, the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission has frozen some bank accounts belonging to companies linked to him, The Nigerian Pilot can confirm. A detective at the EFCC told our correspondent that the account of Rholavision Engineering Limited, […]

