 EFCC grills former Plateau governor, Jang | Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

EFCC grills former Plateau governor, Jang

Posted on Jan 16, 2018 in News | 0 comments

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, on Tuesday questioned the immediate past governor of Plateau State, Jonah Jang, over alleged fraud. His senior legislative aide, Olivia Dzyam, in a statement confirmed that the anti-graft agency invited Mr. Jang but insisted that he was not arrested or detained. “He honoured the invitation of the EFCC,” […]

EFCC grills former Plateau governor, Jang

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.