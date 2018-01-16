EFCC moves to seize fresh Patience Jonathan’s $8.4m, N7.3bn

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission has started a fresh move to seize funds in 15 bank accounts linked with the wife of ex-President Goodluck Jonathan, Patience. The funds, which the EFCC is seeking to seize, include a total of $8,435,788.84 and over N7.35bn. The EFCC had on Monday morning appeared before Justice Mojisola Olatoregun […]

