EFCC reportedly arrests former SGF Babachir Lawal

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has arrested the former Secretary to the Government of the Federation Babachir Lawal, Punch reports. President Muhammadu Buhari had in October sacked Lawal after a panel led by the Vice President Yemi Osinbajo investigated the former SGF over alleged irregularities in Presidential Initiative on North-East (PINE) activities. Lawal was reportedly arrested […]

The post EFCC reportedly arrests former SGF Babachir Lawal appeared first on BellaNaija.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from BellaNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

