EFCC speaks on Obasanjo’s statement on Buhari, detained ex-SGF Lawal

Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) says there is no connection between the detention of former Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Mr Babachir Lawal, and former President Olusegun Obasanjo’s statement. Acting Spokesman of the commission, Mr Samin Amaddin, stated that both incidents were only coincidental, and contrary to insinuation in some quarters. “When […]

EFCC speaks on Obasanjo’s statement on Buhari, detained ex-SGF Lawal

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

