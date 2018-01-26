 EFCC speaks on Obasanjo’s statement on Buhari, detained ex-SGF Lawal | Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

EFCC speaks on Obasanjo’s statement on Buhari, detained ex-SGF Lawal

Posted on Jan 26, 2018 in News | 0 comments

Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) says there is no connection between the detention of former Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Mr Babachir Lawal, and former President Olusegun Obasanjo’s statement. Acting Spokesman of the commission, Mr Samin Amaddin, stated that both incidents were only coincidental, and contrary to insinuation in some quarters. “When […]

EFCC speaks on Obasanjo’s statement on Buhari, detained ex-SGF Lawal

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.