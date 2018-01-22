EFCC Uncovers Fresh $1.3bn Withdrawal From NNPC Account By Diezani

Operatives of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) have uncovered fresh $1.3 billion withdrawal from the account of the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) by former Petroleum Minister, Diezani Alison-Madueke. The fund was allegedly obtained with approval from ex-President Goodluck Jonathan without appropriation from the National Assembly or approval from the Federal Executive Council […]

The post EFCC Uncovers Fresh $1.3bn Withdrawal From NNPC Account By Diezani appeared first on The Herald Nigeria Newspaper.

